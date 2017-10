Getty Images

The Texans already were missing starting left tackle Duane Brown, whose season-long contract holdout continues. His replacement, Chris Clark, left in the second half with a calf injury.

The Texans have ruled Clark out.

Kendall Lamm replaced Clark. Lamm had played 72 offensive snaps this season before Sunday, making one start this season.

The Texans lead the Browns 33-10 in the fourth quarter.