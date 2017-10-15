Titans snub was last straw for Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick remained patience for months. His patience finally ran out, and he filed a claim for collusion.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the final straw came when the Titans snubbed Kaepernick after the hamstring injury suffered two weeks ago by starter Marcus Mariota.

Instead, the Titans worked out Brandon Weeden, Matt Barkley, Matt McGloin, and T.J. Yates instead.

Kaepernick drew some interest from the Seahawks, and the Ravens considered signing him, briefly. He otherwise has been ignored since becoming a free agent in March.