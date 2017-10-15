Todd Bowles: We didn’t lose because of one call

Getty Images

The Jets lost 24-17 to the Patriots on Sunday afternoon, but might have had a different outcome if the initial ruling of a touchdown by tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins held up after a review by officials in New York.

Those officials ruled that Seferian-Jenkins lost a fumble out of the end zone, overruling the on-field officials who ruled that Seferian-Jenkins was in the end zone with possession of the ball. That meant the score remained 24-14 and the Patriots got the ball on their own 20-yard line after a touchback.

After the game, quarterback Josh McCown and others said that he thought Seferian-Jenkins was in the end zone but coach Todd Bowles wasn’t making the loss about one play.

“We had other plays in the game that we could have made to make up for that. I’m not gonna blame this game on one play,” Bowles said in his press conference.

Running back Matt Forte also pointed to other things, saying that “the mood in this locker room is we gave the game away” after taking a 14-0 lead and allowing the Patriots to score 24 straight points to put them in need of a touchdown that never materialized.