Tony Romo is an intriguing option for Packers, too

Getty Images

During Thursday’s Eagles-Panthers game, CBS showed video of Tony Romo’s last career pass, against Philly in Week 17 of last season. “Was it the last pass?” Romo said with a wry smile.

Maybe it wasn’t.

As the Packers try to figure out how to get through possibly the rest of the season without quarterback Aaron Rodgers, not many great free-agent options are available. Romo necessarily is one of them.

A Wisconsin native who grew up rooting for the Packers, Romo is retired but also a free agent. He could join the Packers (or any team), and the Cowboys could do nothing about it, since the Cowboys released him earlier this year.

Of course, he’d be abandoning the broadcast booth to return. But he’s done well enough through five weeks of his first season that CBS or someone else would gladly hire him in 2018.