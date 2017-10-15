Two Jerick McKinnon touchdowns help Vikings go up 14-10 at half

AP

The big news in the first half of the Packers-Vikings game was Aaron Rodgers‘ collarbone injury, but Rodgers’ absence isn’t keeping them from playing the rest of the game.

So far, that’s been good news for the Vikings. Jerick McKinnon caught a touchdown pass and ran for another to provide the scoring for the Vikings in a game they lead 14-10 at halftime.

McKinnon also had a hand in helping the Packers on their only trip into the end zone. Packers defensive lineman Kenny Clark forced a fumble in the second quarter that linebacker Clay Matthews recovered and returned into the red zone. Brett Hundley capped the short drive with the first touchdown pass of his NFL career, a 14-yarder to Davante Adams that Hundley set up by avoiding pressure in the pocket.

Hundley was intercepted on his first pass to set up McKinnon’s first score of the day and he later threw another pass that Ty Montgomery should have caught for a touchdown. He ended the half 4-of-7 for 47 yards.

The Packers also had guard Lane Taylor and cornerback Quinten Rollins carted off in the first half. The Rollins injury leaves an already short secondary — Davon House, Kevin King and Morgan Burnett are all inactive — even thinner.

Case Keenum also has a touchdown pass and an interception on the afternoon. The interception set up a Mason Crosby field goal, so the two turnovers have been costly for the Vikings on a day when the Packers offense has only produced 81 yards. Cutting down on those errors the rest of the way would be a good prescription for the Vikings to get a divisional win.