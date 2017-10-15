Ty Montgomery, both starting offensive tackles active for Packers

Getty Images

The Packers will need to slow down the Vikings pass rush on Sunday and they’ll have both of their starting offensive tackles to help with that effort.

For the first time this season, left tackle David Bakhtiari and right tackle Bryan Bulaga will both be in the lineup. Bakhtiari has not played since Week One due to a hamstring injury while Bulaga has played twice during that span while dealing with an ankle injury that kept him out of the season opener.

Running back Ty Montgomery is also in the lineup for the Packers. Montgomery sat out with broken ribs last week, but will play this Sunday with a flak jacket to protect the injury. Aaron Jones starred as the lead back against the Cowboys last Sunday, so there will be a split of duties against Minnesota.

Cornerback Davon House joined Montgomery, Bakhtiari and Bulaga as questionable on the injury report, but he won’t be in the lineup. Cornerback Kevin King is also out with a concussion, leaving Damarious Randall, Quinten Rollins and Josh Hawkins as the top three corners in a secondary that’s also missing safety Morgan Burnett.