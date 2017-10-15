Tyreek Hill, Charcandrick West being evaluated for concussions

AP

Today’s game in Kansas City may have been costly for the Chiefs beyond just losing their first game of the season.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said after today’s game that Tyreek Hill and Charcandrick West are both being evaluated for concussions.

Hill appeared to suffer a concussion when he took a hard hit at the end of a punt return late in the game. Hill is one of the NFL’s best playmakers, and losing him for any period of time would be a blow to Kansas City both on offense and on special teams.

West hasn’t played a big role in the offense this year as the workload has gone to rookie Kareem Hunt. West had just one touch in today’s game, a nine-yard reception.