AP

The Chiefs got some good news after their first loss: Wide receiver Tyreek Hill does not have a concussion, a source told PFT.

Coach Andy Reid said after the game that Hill and running back Charcandrick West both were being evaluated for concussions, but the Chiefs have cleared Hill.

Hill took a hard hit at the end of a punt return with 1:42 left in the game.

He had five catches for 34 yards, one run for minus-9 yards and three punt returns for 39 yards.