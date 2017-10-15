Union will support Colin Kaepernick’s grievance, but had no role in it

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 15, 2017, 8:29 PM EDT
Getty Images

The NFL players’ union says it will support Colin Kaepernick in his grievance against the NFL, but the union also says it had no role in it and didn’t even learn of it until it was reported in the media today.

In a statement issued this evening, the NFL Players Association said it plans to work with Kaepernick advisors.

“Our union has a duty to assist Mr. Kaepernick as we do all players and we will support him,” the statement said. “The NFLPA has been in regular contact with Mr. Kaepernick’s representatives for the past year about his options and our union agreed to follow the direction of his advisors throughout that time. We first learned through media reports today that Mr. Kaepernick filed a grievance claiming collusion through our arbitration system and is represented by his own counsel. We learned that the NFL was informed of his intention to file this grievance before today. We are scheduling a call with his advisors for early this week.”

It’s unclear why Kaepernick and his advisors did not inform the union about the grievance, but the union still seems to think it has a role in helping Kaepernick fight to get back on the field.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Union will support Colin Kaepernick’s grievance, but had no role in it

  1. So besides all his protesting and pig socks deal and the drop in ratings, he said nothing when his girlfriend called the owners slaveowners, now he’s suing the league and you guys still think he has even a one percent chance of ever being sighed again?

  3. The union HAS to support it’s members even though in this case since teh anarchist wants to use his self inflicted misery to blow up the CBA it is clearly not in teh union’s best interest that Kaepernick win.

  4. You CAN NOT FORCE a team to hire him. He isnt a good qb PERIOD! Can Every BUST of a qb FORCE a team to hire them?
    Dude couldnt beat out a back up qb when he was in the Nfl.
    This clown is a JOKE and the Owners can hire and fire whom they wish!

  6. The NFLPA just cost the players big time! They have just bit the owners’ hands and all the gains they were making are over. CK is doing this a publicity stunt because he is no longer the face of the movement. Chris Long is. Don’t forget, Charlottesville and Michael Bennett happened after he was out of Football. And neither man wore pig socks or made anti-American tweets. And they Don’t suck as players.

  7. This is truly awesome. The PA still doesn’t understand that the CBA being blown up hurts the players.

    They don’t have much leverage normally, but now with the protest they have even less. Having to negotiate now when the owners seriously trying to support the players while not alienating the fans, they are going to dig in and the players think they understand resolve but they haven’t seen yet what the owners are capable of. Not to mention, most of the players haven’t had a chance to prepare for the work stoppage, so they will be short of money so they won’t be able to last for a prolonged fight.

    I guess there is a really a big difference between billion and million dollar intelligence.

  8. The thing is if he was good enough someone would hire him. His Value isn’t greater than his baggage

    Realize Adam Jones has a job. No matter what a piece of crap you are if you are good enough someone will hire you.

  9. Kaepernick has some serious issues that have nothing to do with football. At this point he just seems to have mental issues. Seriously. This dude isn’t playing with a full deck.

  10. Watching Kaepernick and Goodell has been like the old adage of the frog and the scorpion. I’ll let you decide which is which.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!