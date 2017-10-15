Vikings extend lead as injuries keep mounting for Packers

Getty Images

The Packers are going to have to try for a comeback win without quarterback Aaron Rodgers and there are several other players who have been forced out of the proceedings with injuries.

Left guard Lane Taylor and cornerback Quinten Rollins both left the game before halftime and have been ruled out for the rest of the contest. Running back Ty Montgomery, who missed last week’s game with broken ribs, went to the blue medical tent during the third quarter and right tackle Bryan Bulaga was placed in the concussion protocol around the same time.

It was the first game of the year that both Bulaga and left tackle David Bakhtiari were in the lineup at the same time, although Erin Andrews of FOX Sports reported during the game that Bakhtiari is also dealing with an injury.

Cornerback Lenzy Pipkins needed medical attention after the final play of the third quarter and the Vikings kicked a field goal to start the fourth. That extends their lead to 20-10 against a wounded Packers squad that came into the game without defensive backs Kevin King, Davon House and Morgan Burnett.

UPDATE 3:39 p.m. ET: The Packers announced Bulaga is out with a concussion and that Bakhtiari is questionable with a hamstring injury.

UPDATE 4:00 p.m. ET: Montgomery has returned to the game.