Vikings extend lead as injuries keep mounting for Packers

Posted by Josh Alper on October 15, 2017, 3:39 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Packers are going to have to try for a comeback win without quarterback Aaron Rodgers and there are several other players who have been forced out of the proceedings with injuries.

Left guard Lane Taylor and cornerback Quinten Rollins both left the game before halftime and have been ruled out for the rest of the contest. Running back Ty Montgomery, who missed last week’s game with broken ribs, went to the blue medical tent during the third quarter and right tackle Bryan Bulaga was placed in the concussion protocol around the same time.

It was the first game of the year that both Bulaga and left tackle David Bakhtiari were in the lineup at the same time, although Erin Andrews of FOX Sports reported during the game that Bakhtiari is also dealing with an injury.

Cornerback Lenzy Pipkins needed medical attention after the final play of the third quarter and the Vikings kicked a field goal to start the fourth. That extends their lead to 20-10 against a wounded Packers squad that came into the game without defensive backs Kevin King, Davon House and Morgan Burnett.

UPDATE 3:39 p.m. ET: The Packers announced Bulaga is out with a concussion and that Bakhtiari is questionable with a hamstring injury.

UPDATE 4:00 p.m. ET: Montgomery has returned to the game.

Permalink 16 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

16 responses to “Vikings extend lead as injuries keep mounting for Packers

  3. It’s a 2 score game with 10 minutes left and the Pack have the ball. Though I have little faith in check-down Hundley to help the Pack win, I do have plenty of faith in the Vikings to find a way to let the Pack make this close if not steal it.

  4. Vikies look good against green bay’s third string.
    Yes its a shame Rodgers went out but look at whats happend to the Vikings in the past 14 months shall we? Bridgewater’s knee explodes damn near loses his leg still waiting to come back off a non contact injury. Bradford after a great game against the Saints knee arthritis probably done for the year non contact. Cook tears his ACL non contact injury. Yes injuries suck especially the non contact variety but that happens in the nfl. So now both the Vikings and Packers have to make due with what they got and hope its good enough to carry them to the finish line.

  5. True Packer fan: Packers’ season seems largely over. And that’s not the end of the world; lots of yard work to get done!

  7. Even though it might look bad now, I actually love meat grinders. Surprised?

  8. marvin1958 says:
    October 15, 2017 at 3:45 pm
    Vikies look good against green bay’s third string
    —————————————
    Packer fan admitting that without Aaron Rodgers that McCarthy has built a third string team.

    Nice!!!!!!

  12. All it takes is one dirty hit and the Vikies are contenders…until they do what they always do…bwahaha

  13. I distinctly remember a few Packer fans guarantee a Packer victory at US Bank stadium for the second year in a row.

    I won’t mention names. They know who they are.

    Typical Packer fans writing checks their team can’t cash.

    Sorry Rodgers went down. But injuries happen.

  15. marvin1958 says:
    October 15, 2017 at 4:10 pm
    All it takes is one dirty hit and the Vikies are contenders…until they do what they always do…bwahaha

    ****

    Wasn’t dirty pal. It’s people like you why the league is going soft.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!