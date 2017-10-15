Vikings get 23-10 win over Aaron Rodgers-less Packers

Getty Images

No matter the final score, Sunday’s game was going to be a loser for the Packers because of Aaron Rodgers‘ broken collarbone but the Vikings made sure that there wouldn’t be a win to mitigate their pain.

Jerick McKinnon scored two touchdowns in the first half and the Vikings pitched a shutout in the second half of a 23-10 win that gives them a 4-2 record on the season. That’s the same record for the Packers, who obviously have a lot to sort out now that Rodgers may miss the rest of the season after getting hurt on a hit by Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr in the first quarter of the game.

The Vikings, who played without wide receiver Stefon Diggs, didn’t light anything on fire offensively on Sunday, but they didn’t need to as the Packers couldn’t move the ball with Brett Hundley under center. They scored 10 points on a pair of short fields set up by Vikings turnovers, but the second half saw them punt twice and throw an interception while the Vikings ate clock on the way to three field goals.

A garbage time drive was more productive, but Hundley was 18-of-33 for 157 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions. That leaves the Packers have a lot of work to do on offense before facing the Saints next weekend and it won’t be made any easier with three starting offensive linemen leaving the game with injuries of their own.

Case Keenum was 24-of-38 for 239 yards, a touchdown and an interception in his fourth start of the year. With Sam Bradford‘s future uncertain, Teddy Bridgewater might prove to be the other choice at quarterback in Minnesota as time goes on although winning games will likely keep Keenum under center.

McKinnon looks like the best choice to be the lead back with Dalvin Cook out for the year as he had 99 yards from scrimmage to 37 for Latavius Murray. McKinnon did fumble, however, and turnovers are going to be a no-no for the Vikings if they’re going to hold onto their current spot atop the division.