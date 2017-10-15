Vikings take lead after picking off Brett Hundley

AP

Brett Hundley‘s first pass attempt of Sunday’s game didn’t have the desired result.

Hundley tried to hit wide receiver Geronimo Allison on a third-and-2, but Mackensie Alexander got in the way and the ball caromed to Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes for an interception. The Vikings were driven back 15 yards when linebacker Anthony Barr was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct after the turnover, but they were still able to drive for the first points of the game.

Case Keenum and Jerick McKinnon hooked up for a 27-yard touchdown pass a play after a one-yard McKinnon run was turned into a bigger gain thanks to a horse collar tackle by Packers linebacker Jake Ryan.

Hundley is in the game because Aaron Rodgers was knocked out with a right shoulder injury in the first quarter of the game. The Packers have called him questionable to return after he was carted to the locker room.