Washington hangs on for wild one over winless 49ers

Getty Images

The 49ers lost to the guy who might be their quarterback next year.

But they might have found their new quarterback for the rest of this one.

Kirk Cousins ran for a late touchdown to help Washington hold off the 49ers, 26-24, a game that was much more interesting than it initially appeared.

Cousins was 25-of-37 for 330 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception to go along with his game-sealing rushing score.

The 49ers are still winless, but they got a spark when they benched starting quarterback Brian Hoyer in the second quarter. He helped erase a 17-0 deficit, and they came back to tie the game at 17-17 in the third quarter with a Carlos Hyde touchdown run.

Beathard was driving them late for what might have been a game-winning field goal, but a desperation interception on fourth down ended it.

Beathard finished 19-of-36 for 245 yards and a touchdown.

And while they’re 0-6, the 49ers can at least sell hope. They’ve now lost their last five games by a combined 13 points.