Washington out to quick start on 49ers

Getty Images

The 49ers got rid of veteran linebacker NaVorro Bownman this week, for some reason.

And on their first possession without him, they definitely looked a bit out of sorts.

Washington just marched for a touchdown to open the game, taking a 7-0 lead with an eight-play, 75-yard drive.

Kirk Cousins was willing to mix it up, not going deep but spreading it among four different targets, with the biggest plays on catch-and-runs by backs Chris Thompson and Samaje Perine. Since their longest run was by wide receiver Jamison Crowder (11 yards on a jet sweep to start the game), it was an utterly balanced drive.

Josh Doctson scored the touchdown, as the former first-rounder continues to become a trustworthy target for Cousins.