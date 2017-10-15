Week Six could be ultimate referendum on Cleveland’s quarterback evaluation skills

Getty Images

Week Six began with a 2016 rookie outplaying the 2015 league MVP. It continues with one of the best players in college football history potentially showing yet again that his skills translate very well to the next level.

The common thread in Carson Wentz and Deshaun Watson: The Cleveland Browns believed in neither of them.

Wentz continues to look like a franchise quarterback, which means that the Browns continue to look foolish for their assessment of him. Last year, former baseball analytics guru Paul DePodesta told Tony Grossi of ESPNCleveland.com that the Browns opted to trade down from the No. 2 pick in the draft with the Eagles because the Browns didn’t believe Went will become one of the best 20 quarterbacks in the league.

“We have to make judgments on the individual players and we’re not always going to be right,” DePodesta said at the time. “But in this particular case, we just didn’t feel it was necessarily the right bet to make for us at this time. Again, it comes down to individual evaluation of a player. We will not always be right on those type of things.”

They weren’t right on Wentz, and now they also weren’t right on Watson. And those are just the guys on whom they passed; over the past generation, they’ve ultimately been wrong on pretty much every quarterback they drafted, signed, or traded for.

While only the last two years land in the lap of the current front office and coaching staff, whoever said “no thanks” as to Wentz and “no thanks” as to Watson will have more explaining to do than ever based on what Wentz did in Carolina on Thursday night and what Watson is about to do to the Browns on Sunday.

The only question left will be what will ownership do to the people who failed to do what the Browns needed to be done either last year or this year? At 0-5 this year, 1-20 since last year, and with games against the Texans, Titans, and Vikings before the bye, it feels like the Factory of Sadness is about to have another shift supervisor.