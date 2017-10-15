Week Six early inactives

Getty Images

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the early games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information. Check back to see the full list as it becomes available 90 minutes ahead of the 1 p.m. ET kickoffs.

Dolphins at Falcons

Dolphins: WR DeVante Parker, S Maurice Smith, CB Torry McTyer, CB Byron Maxwell, LB Stephone Anthony, G Isaac Asiata, T Sam Young

Falcons: WR Mohamed Sanu, DL Courtney Upshaw, LB Jermaine Grace, WR Nick Williams, CB Blidi Wren-Wilson, OL Sean Harlow, T Austin Pasztor

Bears at Ravens

Bears: WR Markus Wheaton, LB John Timu, QB Mark Sanchez, RB Taquan Mizzell, LB Nick Kwiatkoski, C Hroniss Grasu, DL John Jenkins.

Ravens: RB Terrance West, G Matt Skura, WR Jeremy Maclin, CB Jaylen Hill, LB Tim Williams, DT Carl Davis, DT Brandon Williams.

Browns at Texans

Browns: QB Cody Kessler, WR Kenny Britt, DL T.Y. McGill, OL Zach Banner, OL Marcus Martin, DB Reginald Porter, LB James Burgess.

Texans: LB Ben Heeney, CB Kevin Johnson, RB Jordan Todman, S Corey Moore, G Kyle Fuller, G Dorian Johnson, DL Kendall Langford.

Packers at Vikings

Packers: S Morgan Burnett, LB Joe Thomas, CB Kevin King, CB Davon House, LB Ahmad Brooks, OL Adam Pankey, DL Montravious Adams.

Vikings: QB Sam Bradford, WR Stefon Diggs, G Nick Easton, WR Rodney Adams, T Aviante Collins, DE Tashawn Bower, S Andrew Sendejo.

Lions at Saints

Lions: LB Paul Worrilow, WR Kenny Golladay, RB Dwayne Washington, RB Tion Green, G T.J. Lang, DL Cornelius Washington, DL Datone Jones.

Saints: QB Taysom Hill, WR Tommylee Lewis, CB Sterling Moore, LB Gerald Hodges, G John Greco, WR Austin Carr, DL Al-Quadin Muhammad.

Patriots at Jets

Patriots: CB Eric Rowe, RB Rex Burkhead, CB Stephon Gilmore, LB Harvey Langi, OL Cole Croston, LB David Harris, T Cameron Fleming.

Jets: RB Bilal Powell, QB Christian Hackenberg, DB Derrick Jones, LB Freddie Bishop, LB Obum Gwacham, OL Jonotthan Harrison, TE Jordan Leggett

49ers at Redskins

49ers: FB Kyle Juszczyk, WR Kendrick Bourne, LB Reuben Foster, DB Leon Hall, DB Dexter McCoil, OL Erik Magnuson, LB Dekoda Watson

Redskins: CB Josh Norman, T Ty Nsekhe, RB Rob Kelley, S Deshazor Everett, LB Josh Harvey-Clemons, DL Anthony Lanier, TE Jeremy Sprinkle