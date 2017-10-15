Week Six early inactives

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the early games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information. Check back to see the full list as it becomes available 90 minutes ahead of the 1 p.m. ET kickoffs.
Dolphins at Falcons
Dolphins: WR DeVante Parker, S Maurice Smith, CB Torry McTyer, CB Byron Maxwell, LB Stephone Anthony, G Isaac Asiata, T Sam Young
Falcons: WR Mohamed Sanu, DL Courtney Upshaw, LB Jermaine Grace, WR Nick Williams, CB Blidi Wren-Wilson, OL Sean Harlow, T Austin Pasztor
Bears at Ravens
Bears: WR Markus Wheaton, LB John Timu, QB Mark Sanchez, RB Taquan Mizzell, LB Nick Kwiatkoski, C Hroniss Grasu, DL John Jenkins.
Ravens: RB Terrance West, G Matt Skura, WR Jeremy Maclin, CB Jaylen Hill, LB Tim Williams, DT Carl Davis, DT Brandon Williams.
Browns at Texans
Browns: QB Cody Kessler, WR Kenny Britt, DL T.Y. McGill, OL Zach Banner, OL Marcus Martin, DB Reginald Porter, LB James Burgess.
Texans: LB Ben Heeney, CB Kevin Johnson, RB Jordan Todman, S Corey Moore, G Kyle Fuller, G Dorian Johnson, DL Kendall Langford.
Packers at Vikings
Packers: S Morgan Burnett, LB Joe Thomas, CB Kevin King, CB Davon House, LB Ahmad Brooks, OL Adam Pankey, DL Montravious Adams.
Vikings: QB Sam Bradford, WR Stefon Diggs, G Nick Easton, WR Rodney Adams, T Aviante Collins, DE Tashawn Bower, S Andrew Sendejo.
Lions at Saints
Lions: LB Paul Worrilow, WR Kenny Golladay, RB Dwayne Washington, RB Tion Green, G T.J. Lang, DL Cornelius Washington, DL Datone Jones.
Saints: QB Taysom Hill, WR Tommylee Lewis, CB Sterling Moore, LB Gerald Hodges, G John Greco, WR Austin Carr, DL Al-Quadin Muhammad.
Patriots at Jets
Patriots: CB Eric Rowe, RB Rex Burkhead, CB Stephon Gilmore, LB Harvey Langi, OL Cole Croston, LB David Harris, T Cameron Fleming.
Jets: RB Bilal Powell, QB Christian Hackenberg, DB Derrick Jones, LB Freddie Bishop, LB Obum Gwacham, OL Jonotthan Harrison, TE Jordan Leggett
49ers at Redskins
49ers: FB Kyle Juszczyk, WR Kendrick Bourne, LB Reuben Foster, DB Leon Hall, DB Dexter McCoil, OL Erik Magnuson, LB Dekoda Watson
Redskins: CB Josh Norman, T Ty Nsekhe, RB Rob Kelley, S Deshazor Everett, LB Josh Harvey-Clemons, DL Anthony Lanier, TE Jeremy Sprinkle