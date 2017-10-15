Willie Snead finally makes his 2017 debut on Sunday

Getty Images

The Saints, after losing two games to start the season, rebounded with a pair of impressive wins. As they try to get to the right side of .500, the Saints will finally be getting one of their best young offensive players back.

Receiver Willie Snead missed the first three games due to a suspension under the substance-abuse policy. He then was inactive for Week Four in London, with a hamstring injury.

Now, after the bye, Snead is good to go. And he has every reason to show what he can do, since he’s eligible for restricted free agency in 2018.

Snead generated 984 receiving yards as a rookie in 2015 and 895 last season.

The Saints could use the boost in their receiving corps. Behind Michael Thomas and his 310 receiving yards, Ted Ginn has 146 receiving yards and Brandon Coleman has 137.