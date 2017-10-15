With Aaron Rodgers out, Packers should consider adding you-know-who

Getty Images

The Packers officially have gotten bad news regarding quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his broken collarbone. If he’ll miss the rest of the season (and the team says that he could), the Packers should consider adding a quarterback who has bedeviled them in the past.

Colin Kaepernick has both run and thrown the ball effectively in the past against the Packers. It began in the 2012 playoffs, when Kaepernick generated 263 yards passing and a postseason-record (for a quarterback) 181 yards rushing in a 45-31 San Francisco win. In Green Bay’s very next game, Kaepernick lit up the Pack for 412 passing yards in a 34-28 victory by the 49ers.

That season ended in the playoffs for the Packers on the extra-frozen tundra, with Kaepernick leading the 49ers to a win on 227 passing yards and 98 running yards.

The Packers’ only victory against Kaepernick came in 2015, when Jim Tomsula was the coach and the 49ers were in a full-blown free fall.

Kaepernick grew up in Milwaukee, and Rodgers has vouched for Kaepernick. So why wouldn’t the Packers consider giving him a call?

The Packers’ official position could be that they prefer to go “next man up,” and that Kaepernick doesn’t fit the offensive system. Given what Kaepernick has done against the team’s defensive system, however, Packers coach Mike McCarthy should consider adjusting their offensive system to fit Kaepernick’s skills.

The Packers host the Saints next week, and then they have a bye week. Other than Rodgers and Brett Hundley, the Packers have no other quarterbacks on the active roster. Joe Callahan (who? . . . exactly) is on the practice squad.