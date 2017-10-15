X-rays negative on Jameis Winston’s shoulder

AP

Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter said X-rays on Jameis Winston‘s right shoulder were negative. Winston will undergo an MRI this week, though.

The quarterback expects to play next week, saying “I’ll be back. Soon,” via the Tampa Bay Times. He said he wanted to return Sunday after his injury, and the Bucs said he could have played in an emergency situation.

Winston, though, said his shoulder was too sore, and the Bucs held him out to avoid the risk of further injury.

Chandler Jones dropped Winston on his right side in the first half, and Ryan Fitzpatrick replaced him. Winston finished 5-of-10 for 61 yards.