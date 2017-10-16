Aaron Rodgers to have surgery

Getty Images

The Packers are prepared for an extended run without quarterback Aaron Rodgers and they should have a better idea about exactly how long pretty soon.

Coach Mike McCarthy said at a Monday press conference that Rodgers will have surgery on his broken right collarbone at an unnamed time in the near future. McCarthy repeated the team’s feeling from Sunday that the injury may be season-ending and the results of the surgery could be a determining factor in Rodgers’ chances of coming back.

Rodgers did not have surgery when he broke his left collarbone in 2013 and returned after missing seven games, although that’s obviously a very different case than this one.

McCarthy also reiterated that the team is moving forward with Brett Hundley as the starter and Joe Callahan as the backup quarterback. He said, via Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, that the team is considering practice squad options but that he has too much invested in the other two quarterbacks to bring someone in from the outside at this point.