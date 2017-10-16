Al Riveron stands by call, declines comment on his predecessors’ criticisms

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 16, 2017, 12:13 PM EDT
NFL head of officiating Al Riveron is standing by his decision to overturn a Jets touchdown and award the ball to the Patriots on Sunday, even as two of his predecessors in the job are saying he got it wrong.

Riveron told reporters today that Jets tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins fumbled the ball before crossing the goal line, and then failed to control it again until after the ball had traveled across the goal line and out of bounds.

“By rule, he has to re-establish possession. He must regain control of the football again before he hits out of bounds,” Riveron said. “He has not regained control of the football before he hits out of bounds.”

Riveron added that he was relying on the same replays that the TV audience saw.

“Anything that we get in the command center we get directly from the TV feed,” Riveron said. “That’s what we base our decision on.”

Riveron acknowledged that former heads of officiating Dean Blandino and Mike Pereira have said publicly that he got the replay wrong, but he thinks he was correct and they were incorrect.

“I really have no comment on that, that’s really just their judgment,” Riveron said.

That won’t satisfy Jets fans, but Riveron’s mind is made up, and he says he got it right.

28 responses to “Al Riveron stands by call, declines comment on his predecessors’ criticisms

  2. I had no dog in that game but Jets got screwed. That was above the level of the bettis coin toss flop. Jets have every right to cry foul.

  8. All replays go through this NFL Command Center, located in NY, staffed by Jets and Giants fans, and run by a man who has lied about, cheated, and stolen from the Patriots. For the call to be overturned (it was called a TD on the field) Riverton must have truly seen something that the rest of us didn’t.

    I’m a Pats fan BTW. I also feel sorry that this guy is going to lose his job for defying Goodell’s “Always scr%$ NE order.”

    Finally someone in the NFL office with some courage and integrity!

  15. Even as a Pats fan I feel they got the call wrong. The call on the field was TD so I don’t feel there was enough evidence to overturn it. Yes Seferian-Jenkins did briefly lose control but no angle had a clear view of when he regained control so the original call on the field should have stood. I know without a doubt my fellow Pats fans would be screaming from the mountain tops had that been Gronk and the TD overturned.

  17. red says:
    October 16, 2017 at 12:15 pm
    Only Pats fans think this was the right call. The fix was in from the start. Truly disgusting
    _______________________
    Wrong! Pats fans also didn’t see anything to overturn the call. However, if you think the NFL would EVER do anything to help the Patriots, you must be new to the NFL.

    Deflategate was 100% fabricated and the NFL lied to our faces and in court.

    Spygate was made “illegal” through a memo, not by an owners’ vote which was required.

    Bill Polian got the NFL to change the PI rules because the Charmin-soft Colts’ offense had ZERO chance of ever beating NE in the playoffs. That’s why DBs can’t touch receivers now

  18. What about the hit on Anderson when the Jets were driving early in the second quarter? The defender clearly made contact with Anderson’s helmet AND the flag was thrown for a hit on a defenseless receiver. Then Corrente picks up the flag and negates the call. Why was that overturned?

  19. It wasn’t indisputable unless Riveron has X-ray vision.

    Why I don’t support the NFL any longer

    Cheaters
    Liars
    Woman and child beaters
    Rapists
    Whiny players
    Greed
    PED use
    Disrespectful of flag
    Incompetence

    Stop! Just stop with the Patriots pity party. There are calls in every game that you get and shouldn’t and vice versa,but for god sake grow up and deal with reality…..you win some you lose some. Some are bad like ‘this one. Humans are making the calls therefore there will be mistakes….like your pathetic whining…just stop.

  21. To gain possession of a loose ball that has been caught…a player must have complete control of the ball and have both feet or any other part of his body, other than his hands, completely on the ground inbounds.

    When he regained control, he landed OOB. No controversy at all. Not hard to understand. The correct call was made.

  22. As a Pats fan I think it was a dumb call for a bad rule. My biggest complaint is that the ball never really hit the ground. They set the precedent that if the ball is moving at all then it can be overturned.

  23. In the above comment, the first sentence is a quote from the rulebook. I forgot to put it in quotation marks. It is not an opinion.

  24. Butler dislodges the ball
    ASJ begins bobbling it
    ASJ crosses, still bobbling ball, into end zone
    ASJ falls out of bounds, secures ball

    The ball was never secured in the end zone, so it cannot be a TD.

    Correct call. Live with it.

  25. He’s never going to admit he made a bad call. I don’t care what two teams were involved, it was a garbage reversal (as pointed out by Pereira, Blandino and many others). The real problem is that there is no repercussions for these guys. They hold the players to certain standards, as they should. The officials, however, are allowed to repeatedly make errors, and there is zero punishment. The Three Blind Mice could do a better done than a bunch of these guys.

  27. I have hated the Patriots since before the “Tuck Rule” fiasco and have to admit that they made the right call. The ball was knocked loose and before he could control it and establish himself inbounds, he was out of bounds at that point.
    I’m surprised they changed the call but, it was correct.
    If I’m a Jets fan, I still feel cheated though.

