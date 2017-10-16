Alex Smith upset by late hit from Mike Mitchell

Getty Images

The Chiefs offense took a long time to get going against the Steelers on Sunday and they got some help from a penalty on Pittsburgh once they finally found some success.

A 37-yard gain on a pass to running back Kareem Hunt got the Chiefs to the Steelers’ 24-yard-line and officials tacked on 12 more yards due to a hit by Steelers safety Mike Mitchell. Mitchell hit quarterback Alex Smith from behind late and in the knees to draw the flag and an angry response from Smith.

“Certainly when I got fired up, I thought [the hit] was pretty late,” Smith said, via ESPN.com. “I mean, when you get hit in the back of your knee like that, I didn’t understand how that happened. Certainly guys falling, rushing the quarterback, I get it when it’s happening from the front and guys are trying hard. That one to me just seemed so weird to get hit that low coming from behind.”

Smith was fortunate to avoid any injury on the hit, which will likely lead to Mitchell hearing from the league about a fine later this week.