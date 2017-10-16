Bashaud Breeland having MRI on knee Monday

Getty Images

Bashaud Breeland joined Josh Norman on the list of injured cornerbacks in Washington on Sunday and he’ll find out how bad the injury to his knee is on Monday.

Breeland said after the game that he injured his MCL and that he’ll have an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the sprain. He added that he was feeling less worried about what the tests will find than he was when he first got hurt against the 49ers.

“I’m not too scared about it,” Breeland said, via John Keim of ESPN.com. “But when it happened I was. It scared me, but the news that I got [about the injury] got me back right.”

Norman missed the game with the rib injury he suffered in Week Four. There was some optimism last week that Norman might be back on the field this week, but the initial timetable was a month so the Redskins may be without both cornerbacks when they face the Eagles next Monday night.