Ben McAdoo on giving up play calling: The whole locker room needed me this week

Getty Images

The Giants got their first win of the season in Denver on Sunday night and it came after head coach Ben McAdoo made a big change to the way he’s doing his job.

McAdoo was the team’s offensive play caller for all of last season and the first five games of this season, but offensive coordinator Mike Sullivan got the nod this time around. McAdoo said he was able to give himself to all of the locker room when discussing why he made the change.

“It’s more than just today. I need to do what is best for the team, just like we ask the players and just like we ask the coaches,” McAdoo said, via NJ.com. “I thought the team needed me, and the whole locker room needed me this week. I needed to be at my best for these players and coaches this week.”

Some will wonder why McAdoo thought being the head coach didn’t call for that kind of availability to the whole team until this point, but you can’t unspill milk and the Giants can only move forward from here.

The offense wasn’t unstoppable as their 266 total yards were the second-fewest of the season, but they did commit to the run game and avoid turnovers against the Broncos. They also won the game, which is the biggest vote for keeping the new approach in place as the season continues.