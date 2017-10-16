Ben McAdoo will meet with Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie later this week

Getty Images

The Giants got a win on Sunday night, which was much needed even if it can’t erase all that went wrong for them during the first five weeks of the season.

Cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie‘s suspension was on that list. Rodgers-Cromarite was suspended indefinitely by coach Ben McAdoo last week after a series of acrimonious meetings that culminated with McAdoo telling Rodgers-Cromartie that he would be inactive against the Broncos and Rodgers-Cromartie leaving the team facility.

The suspension can last four weeks at most, but there may be a resolution at some point this week. McAdoo said on Monday that he and Rodgers-Cromartie later this week for a conversation that allows them to “see where we are.”

Ross Cockrell joined Janoris Jenkins and Eli Apple as the top three corners for the Giants on Sunday night. Jenkins returned an interception for a touchdown and forced a fumble that Apple recovered later in the game.