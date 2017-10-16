Bengals sign Clark Harris to extension, promote Hardy Nickerson

Getty Images

The Bengals signed long snapper Clark Harris to a one-year contract extension through the 2018 season, the team announced Monday. Cincinnati also promoted linebacker Hardy Nickerson off the practice squad and signed tight end Scott Orndoff to the practice squad.

Harris has played in 131 of a possible 134 games, including the postseason, since joining the Bengals on Oct. 13, 2009. He missed three games in 2016 due to injury.

That amounts to 1,192 special teams snaps. He also has contributed 28 career special teams tackles for the Bengals.

Harris began his career in Houston, playing four games for the Texans in 2008.

Nickerson, an undrafted rookie from Illinois, originally made the Bengals’ 53-player roster. He played in Cincinnati’s first three games before the Bengals waived him Sept. 28. He signed to the practice squad Sept. 29 after clearing waivers.

