Bill Belichick: “Incomprehensible” to think team would start season in peak form

Posted by Josh Alper on October 16, 2017, 2:28 PM EDT
AP

The Patriots improved to 4-2 with a 24-17 win over the Jets on Sunday that featured some good work on both sides of the ball without being quite as overwhelming as many people thought the Patriots would be this season.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick was not one of the people making that claim and he gave a pretty good answer about why no one should have expected the Patriots to be at their peak from the first week of the season.

During his Monday conference call, Belichick was asked about balancing adjustments with the scheme that was installed before the season. In a 789-word answer, Belichick veered into a discussion about how much better a team is by the end of the season because they have more practice time and a greater sense of what works for them that touched on criticisms of where his team is at this point in the year.

“Maybe I just can’t figure it out, but it’s incomprehensible to me how anybody could think that a team that’s practiced for six months and played 19 regular season and postseason games and had triple-digit practices, five months later, after not playing a game, after having a fraction of that type of experience, could be anywhere close to the level of execution that they were five months before that after all of the things that I just listed,” Belichick said in comments distributed by the team. “I mean, it’s impossible in my view. So, each year, you start all over again. You start that process all over again. You build your team over the course of the year though practice repetitions, through preseason to regular season games, through the evolving of your scheme, and that’s why each year is different and unique. But, I understand I’m in the minority and most other people don’t see it that way, which is OK, but that’s the way I see it.”

The Patriots aren’t a finished product, in other words, but they are in first place in the AFC East and that’s a pretty good place to be while you polish up the rough edges.

14 responses to “Bill Belichick: “Incomprehensible” to think team would start season in peak form

  1. It’s like this every season , last year they had to come from behind in NY to beat the Jets at the end and they still ended up in the SB

    People were saying how bad the D was last season after they played the 49ers

    You will know who the good teams are in November

  3. This year, currently, there are no dominant, top 2 or 3 teams in the NFL. Every team has weaknesses and inconsistencies on both sides of the ball. If history is a guide, Belichick and Brady will have worked out the kinks by January and again make it at least to the AFC Championship game.

  5. Lame excuse. Chiefs seemed to be in pretty good form to start the season, key injuries have slowed them down but it’s not “incomprehensible”.

  6. So why did Bellichick and Brady and every man in that locker room proclaim they were going undefeated?! Just kidding as I know that never happened but instead was proclaimed by over enthusiastic and perhaps lazy “experts” that just repeated what another “expert” proclaimed

  8. In the US pro sports where the mediocrity, poor management and bad coaching is rewarded by allotting the best young prospects this is to be expected. The ability to overcome these hurdles are the signs of the real quality of an organization.

  9. I understand injuries have hit unusually hard this year but the Pats could easily be 1-5 right now. Some of the off-season moves are real head scratchers as are in game coaching decisions. Signing Gilmore to $13 million a year when he is to stupid to play zone defense when Logan Ryan would have taken $9 million. Playing soft zone defense on 3rd and long only to allow whatever the opponent needs in yardage. Whether it is 10 yards or 23, which has happened multiple times this year, against every opponent. Having 3 D lineman just stand at the LOS watching the QB with nary an attempt to rush the passer while the QB stands there and waits for the pass coverage to breakdown, which it most certainly will and does. Drafting, keeping and then playing the awful Jordan Richards!

  10. Well, the dude DOES have the resume to back this up, so I’ll take him at his word and ignore how they barely beat a bad Jets team. If they still look like this in December, then it’s a problem!

  13. Unfortunately there is still a lot of work to do on the defense and the offensive line but at least this past game Brady was starting to buy time and the defense did stop the Jets on a couple of key third downs. I don’t know if they can beat the Falcons, but there’s no reason this team shouldn’t be 5 and 3 by the time the bye week comes around.

  14. The Pats could easily also be 6-0 if they played better in Week 1 or didn’t get jobbed vs Carolina.

    You people are funny with these “what if” scenarios.

