Bills activate Seantrel Henderson after suspension ends

The Bills finished last season and started this season without Seantrel Henderson. But they welcomed him back today.

The team announced that the veteran offensive tackle had been activated back to the active roster today, after he served his 10-game suspension for a substance abuse policy violation. Henderson had a one-week roster exemption last week.

“It felt good to be back,” Henderson said, via the team’s official website. “It’s been a long time coming. . . .

“I really have just been staying around my teammates, coming in every day, working out, conditioning, going to meetings. Pretty much doing everything they do except playing the game. I feel that’s really kept me focused for this time.”

Henderson’s suspension is believed to stem from his use of marijuana to treat a severe case of Crohn’s disease.

To make room for him on the roster, the Bills released cornerback Greg Mabin.