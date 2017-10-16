Browns will decide by Wednesday whether to go back to DeShone Kizer

Getty Images

The Browns can’t do anything to change last year’s draft or the 2016 draft for that matter. Instead of having Carson Wentz or Deshaun Watson as their quarterback of the future, the Browns have a “week-to-week” decision on their quarterback of the present.

“I hear what you’re saying,” Browns coach Hue Jackson said about Wentz and Watson lighting it up, via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. “We made decisions we felt best for our team.”

Jackson faces another quarterback decision this week: Kevin Hogan or DeShone Kizer? He said he would make an announcement on this week’s starter by Wednesday.

Signs point to Kizer, whom Jackson reiterated is a “huge part of the future here.” To that end, the Browns need to know if Kizer is the long-term answer with a quarterback-rich draft coming in 2018.

In five starts, Kizer produced a league-worst 49.5 passer rating. He also ranked last in the league with a 50.9 completion percentage and threw a league-leading nine interceptions.

Hogan wasn’t any better in the Browns’ 33-17 loss to the Texans, throwing three first-half interceptions.

Jackson, though, said Kizer learned “a lot of things” sitting and watching.

“I think he’ll be a little more team-protecting [in not throwing red-zone interceptions],” Jackson said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, “and I think he’ll demand more from the guys around him.”