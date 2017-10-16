Chargers sign linebacker Josh Keyes

Getty Images

The Chargers added a linebacker Monday, bringing in a face familiar to their coaching staff.

Via Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News, the Chargers signed linebacker Josh Keyes.

He spent time on the Falcons practice squad last year, where he worked with defensive coordinator Richard Smith, who is now the Chargers’ linebackers coach. He was waived-injured this year at final cuts. He also played in 12 games with the Buccaneers, and has spent time on the Chiefs practice squad.

To make room for him on the roster, they waived undrafted rookie linebacker Nigel Harris.