Chiefs bring back C.J. Spiller

Getty Images

The Chiefs have a short week before facing the Raiders on Thursday, which means that running back Charcandrick West will have a tough time getting out of the concussion protocol before kickoff.

Terez Paylor of the Kansas City Star reports that they are making a familiar move to give themselves more depth in the backfield. Paylor reports that they will sign running back C.J. Spiller for the fourth time this year.

Spiller’s three previous stints have ended with his release before he could actually see any time during a regular season game, but that could change this week with West injured and Akeem Hunt the only other back on the roster other than Kareem Hunt.

If Spiller does play, it will be his first regular season work since he saw action for the Jets in a 41-10 loss to the Colts in Week 13 last season.