Clay Matthews: “Almost ridiculous” the lack of injury luck we’ve had

Posted by Josh Alper on October 16, 2017, 11:11 AM EDT
Getty Images

Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb called the news of quarterback Aaron Rodgers‘ broken collarbone a “devastating” development after Sunday’s game in what could probably be used as a quick way to sum up the team’s overall reaction to the news.

There’s no scenario where a Rodgers injury would feel any different, but it may feel even worse right now because of all the other injuries the team is dealing with right now. Three starting offensive linemen — left tackle David Bakhtiari, right tackle Bryan Bulaga and left guard Lane Taylor — left Sunday’s loss and three starting defensive backs didn’t even suit up.

Cornerback Quinten Rollins joined Kevin King, Davon House and Morgan Burnett on the sideline before the game was out, leaving linebacker Clay Matthews to search for the right words to describe the current situation.

“Comical is not the right word, but it’s almost ridiculous because of the luck — the lack of luck — we’ve had,” Matthews said, via ESPN.com. “Over the years, it seems like we’ve been hit by the injury bug, this year more so than any. You can try and have a next-man-up mentality, but at the same time there’s only so many guys we can get in there.”

In most years, the Packers have had Rodgers on hand to help them navigate choppy injury waters. That won’t be the case in 2017, so it would be good for them if the tide started to turn in the other direction.

Permalink 55 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

55 responses to “Clay Matthews: “Almost ridiculous” the lack of injury luck we’ve had

  3. They should look at the training staff and even possibly position coaches. Sometimes it’s better to let a play go for a few extra yards than making a low percentage diving tackle to cause injury or could be poor mechanics. Or as mentioned, just bad luck.

  6. Annually, it seems, the most fragile team in the league. Just the hamstring issues alone are mind boggling. Last year Corey Lindsey, this year Spriggs, Bakhtiari, Burnett, House with a quadriceps. Someone should tell the Packers, “hey, there’s this thing other teams do. It’s called stretching”. It’s actually amazing that Mathews is still playing at this point in the season.

  7. Cry me a river Green Bay says Vikings from 2016:

    Teddy Bridgewater IR
    Adrian Peterson IR
    Matt Kalil IR
    Andre Smith IR
    Jake Long IR
    Mike Harris IR
    Mike Griffin IR
    Sharrif Floyd IR

    All starters, all on IR by the third week.

  8. Poor Clay complaining about injuries? Since he’s caused many over the years by cheap shots against opponents, he certainly has a clear perspective on the matter. Karma…

  10. Barr’s was clearly a dirty hit. He held Aaron and spun him to intentionally drive his shoulder into the ground with the full weight of his body. Oh? And then he was suddenly concussed a short while later? My guess is he miraculously passes concussion protocol by Wednesday. Karma is a b!tch Vike fans, you’ll see that soon enough.

  11. He’s not complaining or whining, just making an observation. This team won the Super Bowl with 15 players on IR, AND they lost Charles Woodson and Donald Driver in the first half of the SB. They’re used to playing–and succeeding–banged up. But man, it would be nice to have a season when they’re healthy.

  12. The only positive about this entire situation is the World is about to realize McCarthy has been stealing paychecks since 2011. Should have been fired after the 2015 season.

  13. Eh injuries happen, next man up as much as you can but yeah, sometimes it derails a season. Other things that unfairly impact a season: hurricanes, air quality, flu/other illnesses, etc. It happens. Sucks, but better luck next year.

  14. PresidentTrumpIsRightRespectYourCountryAndFlag says:
    October 16, 2017 at 11:14 am
    Every team suffers injuries, some more than others, you don’t see the Patriots complaining or making excuses when Edelman and Gronk are not in the starting line up.
    The Packers have had extremely good fortune at the QB position since 1992, stop whining, deal with it like everyone else.

    33 25 Rate This

    ——————

    Correct.

    The Pats got to the 2013 and 2015 AFC Title game with their B Squads and never complained. They tipped their cap and moved on to the next year.

  16. This is a good thing for the Packers. Our season was over as soon as Rodgers got hurt. Now a 4th place finish in the division will give us an easier schedule next season, in addition to the higher draft picks for Ted to swing and miss on. It’s a terrible outlook, but the only positive thing football related to look forward to. Even if Rodgers returns this season, the only game left that they seem to have a chance with is against the Browns, and against Dom Capers soft zone scheme, that might be the game that makes Kizer look like the next big superstar QB. Capers defenses have made low talent players look like superstars before, and they’ll do it until he’s finally fired.

  19. Really? The team that just beat the crap out of the Packers played a 3rd string QB, lost their #1 RB, and a top WR, among other lost players to injury. Give me a break crybaby.

  20. Barr’s was clearly a dirty hit. He held Aaron and spun him to intentionally drive his shoulder into the ground with the full weight of his body. Oh? And then he was suddenly concussed a short while later? My guess is he miraculously passes concussion protocol by Wednesday. Karma is a b!tch Vike fans, you’ll see that soon enough.
    ___________________________________________________________________

    Just wow. I was at the game, nothing could be further from the truth, in our section which had about half and half Packer and Viking fans we thought it was a sack it happened so fast we didn’t see the ball come out. Barr did now such thing, Rodgers spun himself to avoid the hit and put his right elbow out to soften the blow which probably caused the injury.

  25. Stop whining Packers fans, injuries are part of the game and this is the price you pay for not having depth on your team, depending on just one player to make plays week in and week out. The Vikes didn’t have Diggs, Sendajo or starting guard Nick Easton. After the two years Vikes fans have had to endure don’t tell us fans about injuries we know the story all too well.

  27. I agree but no extra rules are going to prevent these things. One team was tougher, played harder, and was better coached yesterday. And that team got the W.

    Vikings would have beaten the Packers even with Rodgy in there. It’s too bad he has been injured, I wish him a quick return.

  28. When you have a QB like Rodgers, injury luck hardly matters. He’s been able to overcome every injury the Packers have had over the years. This is probably a little worse than years past for the Packers, but the only reason it’s a discussion is because 12 got hurt. If he had played yesterday even with all the injuries, the Packers still would’ve had a good chance to win the game.

  29. I am guessing he was asked a question and he answered it honestly. Sitting on my couch 1500 miles away it was brutal watching the injuries mount. Yes every team deals with injuries and the Packers will too (but admitted not likely to deal with them well). But if this question was asked immediately after the game should he just spout off cliches like “next man up” or is he allowed to be a bit bummed out that a bunch of his teammates went down and the team is now staring down the barrel of a lost season? I am pretty sure the entire locker room is in a slight state of shock. I know I am and I’m just a fan.

  31. What is almost ridiculous is the lack of injuries the Packers have had. 9 games since 1992 when Brett Favre or Arron Rodgers were not the QB for the Pack so forgive me for lacking sympathy.

    They are finally getting a dose of what the Vikings (and other teams) go through every year. (Teddy and now Bradford).

  32. actually the Ravens are dominating the IR list. crazy the amount of people they’ve lost past several years.

  33. “Comical is not the right word” Matthews said. Actually, yes that is the right word. The Packers are comical.

  34. Carl Gerbschmidt says:
    October 16, 2017 at 11:26 am

    Barr’s was clearly a dirty hit. He held Aaron and spun him to intentionally drive his shoulder into the ground with the full weight of his body. Oh? And then he was suddenly concussed a short while later? My guess is he miraculously passes concussion protocol by Wednesday. Karma is a b!tch Vike fans, you’ll see that soon enough.

    =================

    Congratulations! You just won the award for Best Sports Comedy Bit for October.

  35. The statistics shows that the Packers have suffered fewer meaningful injuries the past two years than most teams, and everybody knows that Rodgers is the only player that matters anyway. Yet we still get Packer fans on here complaining about all the injuries they have every year and crowing about the great depth they have to overcome those injuries. Well, now we’re going to see about that depth, aren’t we?

  36. Lost in all of this:

    Aaron Rodgers is Michael Jordan. How good would the 90’s Bulls have been without MJ? Well, turns out we saw. They made it to the Eastern Conference Finals. How good were the Pats without Brady? In 08, they were good, but missed the playoffs. 4 games in 16 was fine. How good were the 49ers in 92 without Montana? They were fine, because they discovered that their back up QB (a guy by the name of Steve Young) was a probowler.

    The defense, when healthy, tops out around 10-12th in the league. As it stands with the injuries in the secondary right now, they’re a bottom 1/3 unit. The offense without ARod will not be the same. And that’s with an OL that isn’t decimated. Right now, they are literally playing UDFAs at both OT spots.

    With ARod and a modicum of health elsewhere, this was a super bowl contender. Without either, it will be a miracle if Hundley can get the Packers to 9-7. IF that does happen however, GB will be able to trade Hundley for multiple 1st round picks in the offseason. If it doesn’t, then Capers will finally be fired and TT will hopefully retire.

    This sucks. But it’s not the end of the world.

    PS: Vikings fans – your team looked like crap yesterday. Against a shell of the Packers squad. I wouldn’t be doing any bragging if I were you. IF you get to the playoffs, you’re going to get absolutely shredded. Have a nice day. 🙂

  38. Watching Clay Matthews get caught out of position and trying to chase down his opponents after they break into the open field never gets old. He tries so hard out there.

  39. ktm300xcwe says:

    October 16, 2017 at 11:21 am

    Cry me a river Green Bay says Vikings from 2016:

    Teddy Bridgewater IR
    Adrian Peterson IR
    Matt Kalil IR
    Andre Smith IR
    Jake Long IR
    Mike Harris IR
    Mike Griffin IR
    Sharrif Floyd IR

    All starters, all on IR by the third week.

    ———————————–

    “All starters” and “by week 3” but lists 3 OTs including one who wasn’t on the 90-man roster that they signed off the street in week 6. Minnesota Vikings fans, the least educated fans in football.

  41. I personally believe you can use injuries to your starters or stars as a reason/excuse on why your team has a bad year. However, I was told all last year and through week 5 of this year by Packer fans that I am wrong. Therefore, suck it up Packers, because the rest of the league doesn’t care that you’re short handed.

  42. Carl Gerbschmidt says:
    October 16, 2017 at 11:26 am

    Barr’s was clearly a dirty hit. He held Aaron and spun him to intentionally drive his shoulder into the ground with the full weight of his body. Oh? And then he was suddenly concussed a short while later? My guess is he miraculously passes concussion protocol by Wednesday. Karma is a b!tch Vike fans, you’ll see that soon enough.
    _____________________________________________________________________

    LOL! Karma? Did you miss last year? Or how about the Vikings losing their starting QB and RB to injuries already this year? Karm? Seriously?

  43. Liberalsruineverything says:

    October 16, 2017 at 11:35 am

    I wonder where the GB fans learn how to whine about injurie and make excuses. Don’t have a clue.

    I am one of the Packers fans that never blame injuries but the amount of injuries they have had is just mind boggling. And nope I won’t be one to talk about the depth on the roster because even that it taking a hit with injuries. It is part of the game and the sane Packers fans will tell you that. I for one will sit back and enjoy my Packers being in the underdog role.

  44. Carl Gerbschmidt says:
    October 16, 2017 at 11:26 am
    Barr’s was clearly a dirty hit. He held Aaron and spun him to intentionally drive his shoulder into the ground with the full weight of his body. Oh? And then he was suddenly concussed a short while later? My guess is he miraculously passes concussion protocol by Wednesday. Karma is a b!tch Vike fans, you’ll see that soon enough.
    —-

    even in slow motion, barr textbook tackles rodgers within a split second of ball release. did you listen to the game on the radio or something? don’t be so cranky – your team has been 1 injury away from garbage for a long time. blame your gm

  45. “All starters” and “by week 3” but lists 3 OTs including one who wasn’t on the 90-man roster that they signed off the street in week 6. Minnesota Vikings fans, the least educated fans in football.
    ___________________________________________________________________________________________

    Yeah, I admit Jake Long came later, but the point still stands. Weren’t they 5-0 to start the season? Green Bay fans the most self entitled fans in football.

  47. PS: Vikings fans – your team looked like crap yesterday. Against a shell of the Packers squad. I wouldn’t be doing any bragging if I were you. IF you get to the playoffs, you’re going to get absolutely shredded. Have a nice day. 🙂
    _________________________________________________________________________________________________
    P.S. Vikings were without their starting QB, starting RB, starting LG and #1 WR. I think most teams would be happy to score 23 points with all those injuries.

  48. PS: Vikings fans – your team looked like crap yesterday. Against a shell of the Packers squad. I wouldn’t be doing any bragging if I were you. IF you get to the playoffs, you’re going to get absolutely shredded. Have a nice day. 🙂
    __________________________________________________________________________________________

    Now this is funny. You do realize the Vikings were playing without their starting QB, RB, WR and RG, right? Then only TD scored by the Pack was a fluke fumble return by Fabio right? At one time the Vikings had 370 yds of total offense to the Pack with 128 on the scoreboard. Get real. Packer defense is horrible too.

  49. Meh, everyone grouses about injuries, and most every team has to deal with them. It’s just that starting QB injuries are so much more devastating given the importance of the position, particularly in the Packers’ case since Rodgers masked several overall team deficiencies. Now we’ll get to see if the Pack truly is a one man team or if instead the Pack is deep and MM is a master QB whisperer. Either way, maybe the results will finally shut up those hollering from one side of the aisle — and I’m making no predictions on what side will be muzzled — it should be interesting to watch.

  50. wonder where you put the packers without rodgers in the power rankings? 3 with him was absolutely insane, but inside the top 18 would be insane without him.

  51. Week after week Rogers bails out this team of under-achievers. Without him, we will see just how under-talented this team is – especially the offensive line.

  52. Agreed purple guy – especially if your QB is a top 10 QB. Salary cap and roster construction come into play here as well. Teams set up around elite QBs just don’t compete after said QB gets injured very often. The exceptions to the rule in the past 25 years are above. There aren’t very many.

    I’d be surprised if GB gets to 9-7 at this point.

  53. You don’t hear the Ravens complaining having 17 players on injured reserved, you don’t hear the Patriots complaining but edelman. I know its Aaron Rodgers but jeez green bay sort out your bum defence of the last 5 years cry me a river matthews cry me a river

  55. We will soon find out if Mike McCarthy really is a ‘great’ coach. They have Saints, Bears, Lions (2x), Bucs, Browns and Ravens among last 10 games. If McCarthy can’t coax a 4-3 record out of that schedule, that’s an indictment of his leadership — and also an indictment of Ted Thompson’s personnel acumen.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!