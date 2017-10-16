Clay Matthews: “Almost ridiculous” the lack of injury luck we’ve had

Getty Images

Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb called the news of quarterback Aaron Rodgers‘ broken collarbone a “devastating” development after Sunday’s game in what could probably be used as a quick way to sum up the team’s overall reaction to the news.

There’s no scenario where a Rodgers injury would feel any different, but it may feel even worse right now because of all the other injuries the team is dealing with right now. Three starting offensive linemen — left tackle David Bakhtiari, right tackle Bryan Bulaga and left guard Lane Taylor — left Sunday’s loss and three starting defensive backs didn’t even suit up.

Cornerback Quinten Rollins joined Kevin King, Davon House and Morgan Burnett on the sideline before the game was out, leaving linebacker Clay Matthews to search for the right words to describe the current situation.

“Comical is not the right word, but it’s almost ridiculous because of the luck — the lack of luck — we’ve had,” Matthews said, via ESPN.com. “Over the years, it seems like we’ve been hit by the injury bug, this year more so than any. You can try and have a next-man-up mentality, but at the same time there’s only so many guys we can get in there.”

In most years, the Packers have had Rodgers on hand to help them navigate choppy injury waters. That won’t be the case in 2017, so it would be good for them if the tide started to turn in the other direction.