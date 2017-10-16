DeAndre Hopkins believes “anything’s possible” with Deshaun Watson

Getty Images

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s torrid start to his NFL career continued in Sunday’s 33-17 rout of the Browns as he went 17-of-29 for 225 yards and three touchdowns.

Watson is setting all sorts of records for rookie quarterbacks and he’s raising the expectations for what the Texans can do even though they suffered a pair of major injuries on defense in Week Five. Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who saw plenty of terrible quarterback play over his first four years in Houston, isn’t willing to put any limits on what the team can accomplish with Watson at the helm.

“Every time we step on the field, we want to score,” Hopkins said, via the Houston Chronicle. “If we don’t, we’re disappointed. We don’t settle for three. We know with the ball in No. 4’s hands, anything’s possible.”

The Texans have spent a lot of time playing around their quarterbacks since Bill O’Brien became the team’s head coach in 2014 because playing through them was a recipe for disaster. That hasn’t been the case with Watson and it’s a new day in Houston as a result.