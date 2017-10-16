Denver MRIs to work overtime Monday on Broncos

Getty Images

The Broncos are going to be busy today. Not dissecting the film from last night’s loss to the Giants, but running players back and forth from their MRIs.

According to Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com, there are a number of tests coming today for key offensive players.

X-rays last night on wide receiver Demaryius Thomas came back negative, and he returned to the game.

That put him ahead of Emmanuel Sanders and Isaiah McKenzie, who were carted off late last night. They also had negative X-rays last night, and will have MRIs today.

While their opponent last night wasn’t feeling sorry for them, that left the Broncos woefully thin at the position as they tried to rally.

Complicating matters will be the fact that quarterback Trevor Siemian might share a ride with them. Coach Vance Joseph said Siemian would “probably” have an MRI.

He went down on his left shoulder (the same one he had offseason surgery on) while attempting a tackle on a pick-six, and missed the last minute of the first half. He came back to finish the game.