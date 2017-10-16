Derek Carr says back wasn’t to blame for offensive struggles

Getty Images

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr returned to action after missing one game with transverse process fractures in his back and the Raiders offense failed to impress in a 17-16 loss to the Chargers.

Carr was 21-of-30 for 171 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions during an afternoon that saw the Raiders take a lot of short stuff while throwing five passes that travelled 10 or more yards through the air. Carr said that was a result of the Chargers defense and not because his injury took certain throws off the table.

“It had nothing to do with my back,” Carr said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “They play really soft zone coverage. That’s what [Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley] does. He tries to create pressure and hide some things. Usually, when they play soft, you have to take those.”

Carr said the team needs “to lock into every little detail” in order to improve offensively and they’ll have a short week to shore things up before they face the Chiefs on Thursday in an attempt to avoid a five-game losing streak.