Dirk Koetter: I did a horrible job getting team ready to play

Getty Images

The Buccaneers outscored the Cardinals 33-7 over the final 24 minutes of Sunday’s game in Arizona, which would have been great for Tampa if they hadn’t spotted Arizona a 31-point lead up to that point in the game.

Those initial 26 minutes saw a totally hapless Buccaneers team get beaten in every phase of the game and it left head coach Dirk Koetter crticizing himself for getting his team ready to play what he called the worst football he’s ever seen.

“I can’t tell you how disappointed and embarrassed I am in the way we played the first two quarters and the first two series of the third quarter,” Koetter said, via the Tampa Bay Times. “And unfortunately, that starts with me. I obviously did a horrible job of getting these guys ready to play because that was the worst first half of football I’ve ever seen in my life.”

The Bucs will be on the road again next week and they’ll need to be brighter eyed and bushier tailed from the jump in Buffalo if they’re going to end their two-game losing streak. Quarterback Jameis Winston‘s health will have something to do with their ability to do that, but the issues on Sunday went well beyond the quarterback and all will need to be repaired before they are back on the field.