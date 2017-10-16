Dolphins getting used to dealing with adversity

Getty Images

Since everything’s relative, the hole the Dolphins found themselves in yesterday in Atlanta was fairly shallow.

When you’ve been postponed by a hurricane, brought a retired broadcaster in to start for your injured quarterback, went a month without a home game, had a linebacker go AWOL on a road trip, and had a coach snorting cocaine off his desk on video, being behind 17-0 isn’t that big of a deal.

“I don’t know if you’ve noticed but we’re a team that’s gone through a little adversity whether it’s on the field or off the field,” guard Jermon Bushrod said, via Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald. “Our mindset is we got to embrace it because what else are you going to do? It’s tough. It was a tough week. With all the news, it was a tough week. And we can either let it divide us or we can come together. I think we came together.”

For all the other issues, a very basic one was that Jay Cutler and their offense had played so poorly they didn’t have a chance to win. That changed Sunday, as Cutler played better in the second half, throwing two touchdown passes as they came back to stun the Falcons.

“Once you go out there and do it and put up some points, I’m talking offensive side because the defense has been solid all year, offensively you can look at the film and say, ‘Hey guys this is an example of how it’s done. This is the feeling you should feel as it happens,’ “ Cutler said. “You experience it and you know it’s not just talk. You can make it happen.”

Coach Adam Gase has been staunchly behind his quarterback all year, and used Sunday as justification for his stubbornness (which gets called consistency if you win).

“That’s why we don’t listen to anything,” Gase said. “I don’t care what anybody else says. I’m going to do what I’m going to do and I’m going to do what’s best for the team. That’s how we’re going to operate. That’s how we did it last year.

“I know the direction we’re heading. I watch practice every day. I go through these steps with all these guys and understand if we’re practicing well, why aren’t we doing well during the game. And I feel like [Cutler] is doing a lot of good things. But we just got him in August and you know what? We’re little bit behind where I thought we’d be.

“But this is the first step. We put together two pretty good drives at the end of the Tennessee game. We had things going on today, we didn’t finish the drives in the first half, the second half we did. And I think the longer we keep going the better we’re going to get.”

Of course, with the way the Dolphins have gone this year, to expect anything to go smoothly seems naive. But at least they’ll have a sense of how to deal with the next bump when it inevitably comes.