Emmanuel Sanders, Isaiah McKenzie to miss at least one game

The Broncos sent a couple of their wide receivers for MRIs on Monday and the results showed that they’ll be down a pair of wideouts for at least one game.

Broncos coach Vance Joseph said during an appearance on Orange & Blue 760 that both Emmanuel Sanders and Isaiah McKenzie are out for this week’s game against the Chargers after suffering sprained ankles in Denver’s 23-10 loss to the Giants on Sunday night. Joseph said that both players are considered week-to-week from there.

Sanders is second on the team with 25 catches and 266 yards. His two receiving touchdowns are tied for the team high. McKenzie has one catch for no yards and has served as the team’s primary punt returner.

Cody Latimer was out on Sunday night with a knee injury while Demaryius Thomas played through an injury, so the Broncos may need to make a move to increase their options alongside Bennie Fowler and Jordan Taylor.