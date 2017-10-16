Golden Tate expected to miss a few weeks with shoulder injury

Getty Images

The Lions are going to be without their No. 1 receiver for a while.

Detroit wide receiver Golden Tate suffered a shoulder injury and is likely to miss a few weeks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. An MRI will reveal the full extent of the injury.

Tate is leading the Lions with 36 catches and 363 receiving yards.

The Lions have their bye this week, and it’s coming at a good time. Lions coach Jim Caldwell said today that the squad is so banged up after yesterday’s loss to the Saints that he’s not even sure how he’d field a team if they had to play a Thursday night game this week. After their Week Seven bye, the Lions play the Steelers on Sunday night in Week Eight.