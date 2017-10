AP

Jacoby Brissett seems to be getting comfortable with his new team. After passing for 314 yards last week, the Colts quarterback is off to a fast start Monday night.

He has completed 7 of 10 passes for 77 yards and a touchdown.

His 8-yard touchdown pass to Jack Doyle with 10:54 remaining in the second quarter gave the Colts a 10-6 lead.

Brissett led the Colts on a nine-play, 52-yard drive the first time they had the ball, settling for a 36-yard Adam Vinatieri field goal.