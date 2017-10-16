Jaguars hit attendance low under Khan’s ownership

Posted by Mike Florio on October 16, 2017, 11:22 AM EDT
At 3-2 before Sunday, the Jaguars entered their second true home game of the season with a winning record and a signature victory over the Steelers. Jacksonville’s home team also was alone in first place in the AFC South.

Given that the team has managed to sell plenty of tickets through plenty of struggles, they filled up EverBank Field for the game against the Rams, right?

That didn’t happen. In fact, it was the lowest showing at home since Shad Khan purchased the team. According to Phillip Hellman of the Florida Times-Union, only 56,232 showed up for the 27-17 loss.

The low turnout could be a product of disinterest, but the team is actually interesting this year — even though inconsistent. The win-one-lose-one formula suggested that a loss was looming in Week Six. Still, many expected the Jags to win the game, which would have moved them to 4-2 through six weeks of the season.

It’s also possible (and for the team and league more ominous) that people stayed away due to the anthem controversy. Via FirstCoastNews.com, a plane pulling a banner blaring “Be American, Boycott the Jags & the NFL” appeared on Sunday in Jacksonville. It was the team’s first game at home since 15 players took a knee during the national anthem in London.

NFL owners will be meeting on Tuesday, in the hopes of resolving the anthem controversy in a way that persuades players to choose to stand — which in turn would (should) put the issue to rest.

34 responses to “Jaguars hit attendance low under Khan’s ownership

  3. Give me a break. It’s not the whole “Take a knee” thing.

    The Jags will be fine in terms of attendance.

    They will not be fine, however, with a schizophrenic kicker and a question mark at QB.

  6. “It turns out that calling the President of the U.S. “The Great Divider” is pretty divisive.”

    Certainly not a Uniter 🙂

  8. He bought a team, with his money.

    willsdad27 says:
    October 16, 2017 at 11:30 am
    How did this Shad Khan clown become an NFL owner? The “Great Divider” comment should have been directed at Kaepernick not Trump.

  9. Jacksonville is a Navy town with 3 (used to be 4) close Naval bases.

    The Jaguars are having their best season in 10 years and attendance was high until the whole kneeling thing and Khan running his mouth.

  10. That is a interesting story Mike. I think the NFL is circling the drain.If the economy tanks you will see more people leave. I think the military should stop flyovers after anthems until respect is given.used to love watching flyover at Tampa

  11. Khan, like many other people, went along with what the vocal minority was saying through the bought and paid for media.

    He should have known better.

  12. Americans fighting over a anthem lol how pathetic, half most all of you don’t even stand while its playing and you all at bars, or how about when they use the Americans flag as promoting to sell beer or thongs or lighters or even guns ect.

  13. It used to be that in business there were a couple of very simple rules to follow when dealing with customers and employees.

    1. The customer is always right.
    2. Never discuss politics/religion at work.

    The NFL has violated these simple common sense rules and now have to deal with the consequences. I suggest they get back to basics, follow these rules and lower concession prices for a while.

  14. Sure the low turnout could be from the anthem, but Jacksonville has not been the most fan friendly team either. It could also be that they’ve alienated their fan base by taking away 5 home games since 2013 because they want to make London a second home, or that they haven’t been in the playoffs for 10 years too. people aren’t just going to show up because they’re 3-2 (now 3-3)

  15. They need a real head coach and a real quarterback.

    Marrone’s game management yesterday was embarrassing. They were getting nowhere with 1st down runs and kept running straight up the gut into loaded boxes every single possession. It’s like they wanted to be in 2nd and long on every drive. Did absolutely nothing to try and get the Rams D off balance. Then on the flip side, every time they knew Gurley was taking the ball on 1st down, the entire D would flood to one side and leave the cutback lanes WIDE OPEN time after time after time, giving them 2nd and shorts almost every drive.

    Being afraid to go for points before half time and just throwing little 2 yard passes when they needed 20, letting the clock tick down so they could send out a kicker with no confidence to try a long range shot. Then at the end of the game, needing 2 scores, they send that same loser kicker out who hadn’t been able to hit anything all day to try a 53 yarder on SECOND DOWN? As if an off-his-game kicker drilling a 53 yarder then recovering an onside kick is your best formula to try and pull out a miraculous comeback? What a joke.

    Their quarterback can’t be trusted and their head coach has no clue what he’s doing. With all that talent on defense, with a stud young RB, with some pro bowl caliber WRs, they still can’t figure out what they want to do or how to do it.

    Fire Marrone now and find a REAL HC like they should have in the off season. Why they didn’t even bother looking and just handed him the job on a silver platter is beyond me. I’m assuming it’s because he was cheaper than a real HC, so i guess you get what you pay for.

    Then go find a real QB once you have a coach who will know what to do with him.

  16. That’s amazing. Jaguars fans were running their mouths for 2 weeks, and they don’t even show up to the game.

  17. Or people stayed away because it was the Rams.

    The Rams historically aren’t a big draw in the Sunshine State.
    Though talented and winning this year – there aren’t many “must see” players on the Rams,
    and Todd Gurley being a former Georgia Bulldog isn’t too endeared in the heart of Gator Country.

    I get it, football is football, and the loyalty to team thing – but sometimes, not matter how good they are,
    the appeal of the opponent matters…

    The Jags will be fine – Khan has done well trying to make the experience of a Jags game interesting – even when losing.

  18. Did you ever stop to think maybe local fans just preferred to stay at home so they could listen to Dick Stockton butcher our team’s name on the FOX telecast? #Jagwahhhs

  19. Hope you got the message loud and clear Khan. The people in Jacksonville have been starving for a winner and this is a slap in the face to Khan and his divisive rhetoric. There would have been another 10K easily if he had kept his trap shut and the players didn’t kneel in London.

  26. I’m willing to bet attendance takes a hit when the visiting team contributes nothing to the attendance. The Rams are obviously not a big draw nationally, and being essentially a new franchise, they don’t have a large fanbase of their own. Florida is a transplant state and a good portion of the crowd at any Florida NFL game is made up of people that moved from the opposing hometown. Combine with the 10% political extremists and you’ve got a recipe for failure.

  28. maddenisfordorks says:

    Give me a break. It’s not the whole “Take a knee” thing.
    Yeah it is, totally, along with Khan’s anti-Trump statement. Jacksonville is a military town.

  29. The NFL should also include “how to screw loyal fans by relocating.” And,’let’s keep raising ticket, parking and concession prices because stupid fans will pay anything to see NFL games.’

  30. One thing the players didn’t consider is the fans. They said it doesn’t matter what anyone else says or does–including the fans–we’re going to do what WE want to do. So, those small number of players who kneel are going to realize that when you hurt the product you hurt the bottom line. And when you hurt the bottom line, that means the salary cap also goes down which in turn means there’s less money to go around. I bet they didn’t think of that when they were protesting whatever it is they are protesting as they drive home in the Porsches and Ferraris and BMWs.

  34. yes Jax is a military town and I am a military vet and support the players…I put value of human life over some piece of cloth..

    i think its funny..most of you have never done one single thing to help a veteran..you see a veteran asking for money in the streets and you look away or act like you dont see them…now all the sudden these guys are doing a peaceful protest against something that needs to change and you guys act like you are the most super patriotic people in the country…funny how that works..people just love to hate..this protest was purely about social injustice…PERIOD….but the media and Mr. Trump have made it about these guys hating the country and the military..that is furthest from the trusth but you sheeple just jump on the hate bandwagon, not even once thinking of the real reason this protest exists..shameful…

    signed..Proud US Navy Vet living in Jax.

