Jaguars hit attendance low under Khan’s ownership

Getty Images

At 3-2 before Sunday, the Jaguars entered their second true home game of the season with a winning record and a signature victory over the Steelers. Jacksonville’s home team also was alone in first place in the AFC South.

Given that the team has managed to sell plenty of tickets through plenty of struggles, they filled up EverBank Field for the game against the Rams, right?

That didn’t happen. In fact, it was the lowest showing at home since Shad Khan purchased the team. According to Phillip Hellman of the Florida Times-Union, only 56,232 showed up for the 27-17 loss.

The low turnout could be a product of disinterest, but the team is actually interesting this year — even though inconsistent. The win-one-lose-one formula suggested that a loss was looming in Week Six. Still, many expected the Jags to win the game, which would have moved them to 4-2 through six weeks of the season.

It’s also possible (and for the team and league more ominous) that people stayed away due to the anthem controversy. Via FirstCoastNews.com, a plane pulling a banner blaring “Be American, Boycott the Jags & the NFL” appeared on Sunday in Jacksonville. It was the team’s first game at home since 15 players took a knee during the national anthem in London.

NFL owners will be meeting on Tuesday, in the hopes of resolving the anthem controversy in a way that persuades players to choose to stand — which in turn would (should) put the issue to rest.