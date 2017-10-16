Jameis Winston could play through AC joint sprain

Getty Images

There was a moment yesterday after he left with a shoulder injury that Jameis Winston was throwing on the sidelines.

And he may be ready to get back on the field soon.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Buccaneers quarterback was diagnosed with an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder, and may be able to return to the field this week.

The Bucs were down a pile when Winston was pulled yesterday, but Ryan Fitzpatrick made it vaguely interesting late. Winston played on after being knocked onto his throwing shoulder by Chandler Jones on the first series, but was obviously in discomfort.

Winston hasn’t missed a start in his two-plus seasons.

The Buccaneers (2-3) travel to Buffalo next week.