Jim Caldwell on bye week after loss: Festering can be a good thing

Getty Images

One of the many cliches employed around the football world is that you have to have a short memory.

Whether you’re a quarterback who just threw an interception, a cornerback who got toasted or a team that lost a game, the idea is that it’s better to wipe the slate clean and move on to the next thing as quickly as possible. The Lions won’t be able to do that after Sunday’s 52-38 loss to the Saints, however.

Detroit has its bye this week, which leaves plenty of time to go over the things that went wrong. Coach Jim Caldwell said Monday that he’s OK with that.

“Sometimes festering’s a good thing,” Cadwell said, via the Detroit Free Press. “So we try to balance it. Kind of depends on where we are as a team, how we see it and we adjust it in that regard. But there’s nothing wrong with being really determined about making certain you correct your errors. So it just kind of depends on the week. When you’ve got one right away, you certainly try to get it behind you within a relatively short period of time. This particular week, it’s not a bad thing that we need to be concerned about a whole lot of things, in terms of how we’re playing.”

One thing the Lions can do besides festering is heal up. Guard T.J. Lang, wide receiver Kenny Golladay and linebacker Paul Worrilow missed the Saints game with injuries and wide receiver Golden Tate and safety Glover Quin were both injured during the loss.