John Harbaugh on receivers: You want to see guys step up and make plays

AP

The Ravens played without Jeremy Maclin on Sunday afternoon, which meant there were plenty of opportunities for younger receivers like Breshad Perriman, Chris Moore and Michael Campanaro against the Bears.

The results weren’t pretty. The Ravens gained just 180 yards through the air and dropped passes kept that number from going up. One drop was particularly damaging to Baltimore’s cause as a ball caromed off of Moore and into Bears safety Adrian Amos‘ hands for a 90-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Special teams touchdowns allowed the Ravens to push the game to overtime and they had a chance to win after forcing a Bears punt, but they couldn’t gain enough yards for a field goal try. After the game, coach John Harbaugh was asked if he was disappointed that the young wideouts didn’t step up.

“Yes, I don’t really want to get into what’s disappointing, and what’s not disappointing,” Harbaugh said. “You want to see guys step up and play well. You want to see guys make plays. Offensively, we want to score points and we want first downs. That’s what we’re shooting for, and that’s what we’re working for. We’re certainly capable of it. We need to get it going.”

There are a lot of young pieces in the defensive front seven as well and no one would blame Harbaugh if they were the source of disappointment after the Bears ran for 231 yards despite knowing that the Bears were going to run more often than they called on Mitch Trubisky to pass. They’ll need more all around if their three losses in the last four games aren’t going to be a harbinger of how things play out from here.