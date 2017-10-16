John Harbaugh won’t just blame Marty Mornhinweg for offensive trouble

Getty Images

The Ravens offense showed some signs of life in their Week Five victory over the Raiders, but Sunday’s loss to the Bears saw a return of the bad results from the opening weeks of the season.

They gained 291 yards, turned the ball over three times and produced three field goals while the special teams units were responsible for both of the touchdowns in a 27-24 overtime loss. The Ravens now rank 29th in total yards for the season and they are 31st in passing yards, which led to a question for coach John Harbaugh about whether offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg should bear the brunt of the blame for the unit’s difficulties.

“I think anytime you try to pin the blame on any one person in a team sport like this, that’s always going to be a mistake. That’s nonsensical,” Harbaugh said, via ESPN.com. “It just doesn’t work that way. But I understand that’s how it works. We all understand that.”

Pinning the blame on one person may be “nonsensical,” but Harbaugh has fired his offensive coordinator during the season twice in the past. The most recent time was a little more than a year ago when Marc Trestman was fired, leading to Mornhinweg’s promotion.

That may serve as evidence that the Ravens can’t pin blame on one person because that change didn’t do much to spark better results or it may be evidence that the Ravens are blaming the wrong people for their underachieving offense.