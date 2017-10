AP

It’s a safe bet Marcus Mariota would like at least one pass back Monday night. His first pass in the third quarter, intended for running back DeMarco Murray, went right to Colts linebacker John Simon.

Simon returned the interception 26 yards for his first career touchdown. Adam Vinatieri missed the extra point, leaving the Colts lead at 19-9.

Mariota now is 9-of-14 for 108 yards and an interception.