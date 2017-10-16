Jonathan Allen could miss a month, but Josh Norman close to a return

AP

Washington expects to play without defensive lineman Jonathan Allen for the next three to four weeks, coach Jay Gruden said Monday. The first-round pick has a Lisfranc sprain in his foot, prompting a visit to renowned foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson in Charlotte.

“It could take some time,” Gruden said, via quotes distributed by the team. “. . . If I would guess right now, it would probably be three to four weeks probably. Hopefully.”

Allen injured his foot late in Sunday’s victory over the 49ers. He started all five of Washington’s games and made 10 tackles and a sack.

“[His absence will have] an impact,” Gruden said. “He’s been playing well. We have a good group of defensive lineman. We had a good, strong rotation going. Now, we’ve just got to get Anthony Lanier as part of that.”

But Gruden did offer promising news: He said “there’s a chance” Pro Bowl cornerback Josh Norman returns this week.

“But we’ll see,” Gruden added. “That’s up to the doctors and Josh [to] see how he’s feeling. We don’t want this thing to get re-injured obviously. But if he can go, I’m sure Josh will go.”

Norman fractured a rib in Week 4 against the Chiefs. He was inactive Sunday.

Washington expected Norman to miss up to four weeks. Norman will “increase his exercise and running and be re-evaluated midweek,” Gruden said.