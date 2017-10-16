Marcus Mariota active for Titans, as is Brandon Weeden

Getty Images

It’s official: Marcus Mariota will start for the Titans on Monday night.

Mariota was questionable on the status report Saturday but still expected to play after practicing every day last week. He missed last week’s game with his hamstring injury.

The Titans, though, did keep all three quarterbacks active, with Brandon Weeden suited up as insurance as the third quarterback.

The Titans’ inactives are: wide receiver Darius Jennings, defensive back Kalan Reed, defensive back Johnathan Cyprien, center Corey Levin, wide receiver Corey Davis, linebacker Kevin Dodd and nose tackle Sylvester Williams.

It marks the first time this season Williams hasn’t suited up.

The Colts will play without linebacker Tarell Basham and cornerback Quincy Wilson, who are inactive.

Indianapolis’ other inactives are: quarterback Andrew Luck (shoulder), linebacker Anthony Walker (hamstring), running back Matt Jones, tight end Henry Krieger-Coble and offensive tackle Isaiah Williams.

Le'Raven Clark is expected to start at right guard for Jack Mewhort, who went on injured reserve last week with a knee injury.