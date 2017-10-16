Marcus Mariota, Derrick Henry carry Titans to 36-22 win over Colts

Getty Images

Derrick Henry‘s 72-yard touchdown run in the final minute put an exclamation point on the Tennessee Titans’ 36-22 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night.

After missing a game-and-a-half due to a hamstring injury, Marcus Mariota returned to the lineup for the Titans on Monday night. While he clearly wasn’t his complete self, Mariota still completed 22 of 32 passes for 306 yards with a touchdown and an interception against the Colts.

A 53-yard touchdown pass to Taywan Taylor gave the Titans a 29-22 lead with 5:27 remaining. Jacoby Brissett began to march the Colts into scoring position with less than three minutes remaining. A dump off pass to Robert Turbin set up a fourth-and-1 at the Titans’ 13-yard line. With 2:26 remaining, Brissett kept the ball on a bootleg only to be run down half a yard shy of the first down by Titans linebacker Wesley Woodyard to turn the ball over on downs.

Derrick Henry’s 8-yard gain for a first down at the 2:00 warning gave the Titans the ability to run out most of the clock. However, Henry would spring free up the left sideline for a 72-yard weaving romp through the Colts defense to seal away the win.

Henry finished with 131 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries for the Titans. DeMarco Murray had 12 carries for 40 yards and a touchdown as well.

The first half saw just one touchdown scored as the team’s traded field goals throughout. Brissett hit Jack Doyle for an 8-yard touchdown as the Colts took a 13-9 lead into the break. John Simon intercepted Mariota and scampered for a 26-yard touchdown to extend the Colts lead to 19-9 on the opening drive of the third quarter before the Titans began to rally.

Murray scored on a 3-yard run after a pair of field goals from Ryan Succop as Tennessee grabbed a 22-19 advantage with 10 minutes remaining. A 52-yard Adam Vinatieri field goal tied the game at 22-all before Mariota’s bomb to Taylor give the Titans a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Brissett completed 21 of 37 passes for 212 yards with a touchdown for the Colts.