Marcus Mariota leads Titans to pair of field goals in first quarter

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota doesn’t quite look like himself since he isn’t a threat to run. But his arm appears just fine.

Mariota, who missed last week’s game with a hamstring injury, completed 4 of 7 passes for 60 yards in the first quarter of his return. He has led the Titans to a 6-3 lead.

The Titans opened with an eight-play, 30-yard drive, set up by a 40-yard kickoff return by Adoree' Jackson, before stalling at the Indianapolis 30. Ryan Succop hit a 48-yard field goal.

They went 61 yards in 10 plays on their next series, reaching the Indianapolis 14 before settling for a 32-yard Succop field goal.

The Colts reached the Tennessee 18 on their only first-quarter drive and got a 36-yard field goal from Adam Vinatieri.